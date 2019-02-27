CURRY COUNTY — The traveling burglars have been identified, though one is still at large.
In a press release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, “the female being sought in connection with several attempted and completed burglaries that occurred in Southern Curry County in mid-February” is Julia Denice Wheatley, 39.
She was identified after being involved in a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash with the California Highway Patrol, where Wheatley’s counterpart was arrested and later identified as Danny Wayne Light, 48, according to the release.
“This investigation has now grown to more than 17 burglaries in 4 different states (OR, CA, NV, AZ),” the release said. “There are over 20 investigators spanning the 4 states that are working current cases involving the above mentioned suspects.”
The release pointed out that Wheatley’s “modus operandi” is to obtain a rental car once in a new area, in order to be inconspicuous while she commits thefts and burglaries. This also allows her to leave the area without drawing attention.
“The vehicle is then exchanged for a new one and they move on to a new area,” the release said. “More information will be released when it becomes available and prudent to do so.”