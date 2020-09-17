COOS BAY — About $10,000 worth of stolen construction equipment from the Coos Bay Village project has been recovered, according to a release from the Coos Bay Police Department.
Police received reports of the stolen tools and other equipment Tuesday, and an investigation led to a description of a suspect's vehicle, the release said. Some of the tools had been stashed in bushes near the construction site.
Officers later located the suspect's vehicle, and confirmed the operator's identity. Nearly all of the tools were recovered with the assistance of the Reedsport Police Department and Oregon State Police, the release said.
Jesse Nelson, 29, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and providing false information to a police officer. Nelson was transported to the Reedsport Police Department and lodged at its jail on outstanding warrants.
