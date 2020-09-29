SALEM — Oregon State Police are investigation an officer-involved shooting in Marion County following a hostage situation that left three people dead Monday afternoon.
According to Oregon State Police, on Monday, Sept. 28, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a hostage situation at 244 Juneva Place SE in Salem.
Deputies responding were able to establish communications with the suspect, identified as Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco, 34, of Woodburn, in an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully.
Upon reportedly hearing gunshots inside, deputies forced entry into the residence in an effort to effect a rescue. During the rescue, one deputy fired a yet-to-be determined number of rounds, according to the OSP report.
Inside the residence deputies located Laura Rocio-Bustos, 43, with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Deputies also located Diari Bustos-Bustos, 24, deceased from a gunshot wound and an 11-year-old male deceased from a gunshot wound. His name will not be released.
A 13-year-old male was rescued from inside the residence and uninjured. His name will not be released.
Lopez-Tinoco was located deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deputy Ricky Kittelson, a 2-year-deputy with MCSO, has been placed on administrative leave as per protocol.
Oregon State Police will continue the investigation and does not expect to release any more information without approval or direction from the Marion County DA.
