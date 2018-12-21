COQUILLE — The South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team is looking for ways to keep its program going despite depleted funding and personnel.
Last week, various law enforcement officials met with Coos County Commissioners to discuss the future of its SCINT program and the challenges it’s faced in recent years.
According to Coos County Sheriff Crag Zanni, a former director of SCINT, funding has remained low for the specialized narcotics team due to state and federal grants redirecting its funds to other programs. The team which consists of law enforcement personnel from Coos, Curry and western Douglas counties has had to work a limited amount of funding for the last several years, said Zanni.
“Funding for all the law enforcement agencies has been very tight,” Zanni said. “A lot of the grants that use to come to law enforcement and SCINT no longer do. Over the last several years, the money we did have in from federal grants has disappeared.”
Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, a former SCINT team member, agreed citing that some the funds historically used to aid SCINT in its day-to-day operation have simply become nonexistent. The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant was historically one of the team’s most significant contributors to its budget, said Frasier.
However, the funds, which are distributed by the state, have had most of its funds go to other programs outside of law enforcement and in particular narcotic investigations. According to Frasier, a majority of these funds have been allocated to drug treatment and behavioral programs.
According to the 2018-2019 county adopted budget book, the team recorded having a little bit more than $200,000 in its budget. Zanni said in order for the team to be able to function at a basic level it must at least have about $500,000 to work with. The funds would support travel, equipment, salaries, training, vehicles and other investigative resources needed for its team to successfully conduct a narcotics investigation.
“In order to be where we should, then we’re probably talking about having at least $2 million a year in the budget,” he said. “In the past some of the budget problems have come from either shortfalls in forfeitures or grant monies. We would look at ways to fill those holes, but weren’t really looking at paving the whole road.”
Zanni said the departments will be consulting with their city councils on what funding will look like in the future and that longer term planning will need to be done in order to sustain the program. The department does receive funds from its forfeitures, at about 25 percent of the value it seizes, but must wait until the cases are resolved before it can actually seize property to sell or use.
In addition to lack of funding, the team is having trouble recruiting and retaining members due to various law enforcement agencies either suffering from staff shortages or its own budgetary limits.
This year, Oregon State Police withdrew one of its troopers from the team citing it was short in its patrol unit. In order to get its membership back up, an agreement was made between the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Confederated Tribal Police that in exchange for allowing its officer to join the team that it would increase its patrol services on tribal lands.
As of now, the team consists of four members its director Cpt. Cal Mitts from the Coos Bay Police Department, a detective from the North Bend Police Department and the recently added Tribal officer as well as an office manager from the Sheriff’s Office.
Since 1987, its members have varied from having one participant to having up to 15 law enforcement officials. The Sheriff’s Office pulled one of its deputies a little over a year ago to address its own staffing issues. Zanni said he is hoping to add the deputy back early next year.
The level and types of investigations conducted by SCINT involve a wide range of investigative and covert techniques to help in uncovering illegal drug trafficking, smuggling and operations. The level of experienced officers is another contributor to the low number of members.
“I’ve always looked at the narcotics team as a three legged stool,” Frasier said. “One leg is the investigation, enforcement support, the other education, prevention and the third (drug) treatment. If you have an effective program you are going to have all three of these actively involved. If you take one out, the three legged stool won’t stand for very long.”
Law enforcement agencies are expected to meet once again Feb. 27 with a final decision of the future of SCINT.