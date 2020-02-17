SALEM — The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training announced the graduation of its 395th Basic Police Class. The class graduated Feb. 14 in Salem with Chief John Teague, of the Keizer Police Department as the speaker.
Of the 37 graduates, Deputy Sheriff Tristian Brown will be joining the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Officer Christopher Sparks will join the Coos Bay Police Department.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The graduating students appreciate the family, friends and guests who make graduation an appropriate conclusion to their basic training at the Oregon Public Safety Academy.