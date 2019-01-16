Try 1 month for 99¢

REEDSPORT — A man wanted by authorities in the state of Texas for indecency with a child was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Reedsport.

A Douglas County Sheriff's Office release stated that Tuesday a deputy assigned to the Reedsport Patrol Office observed a green 1996 Toyota Camry traveling northbound in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 101 commit a minor traffic violation. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and contacted the operator of the vehicle who did not provide a drivers license or any form of identification. The male driver, later identified as Brian Edward Smith, 40, of Deadwood, Ore., initially gave the deputy a false name and date of birth. The deputy detained Smith and located a wallet on his person which provided his true identity.

A records check revealed Smith had a warrant out for his arrest from the State of Texas for crimes of child abuse, indecency with a child. He was lodged temporarily at the Reedsport Jail and later transferred to the Douglas County Jail. He is being held on the no bail warrant awaiting extradition to Texas.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0