REEDSPORT — A man wanted by authorities in the state of Texas for indecency with a child was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Reedsport.
A Douglas County Sheriff's Office release stated that Tuesday a deputy assigned to the Reedsport Patrol Office observed a green 1996 Toyota Camry traveling northbound in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 101 commit a minor traffic violation. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and contacted the operator of the vehicle who did not provide a drivers license or any form of identification. The male driver, later identified as Brian Edward Smith, 40, of Deadwood, Ore., initially gave the deputy a false name and date of birth. The deputy detained Smith and located a wallet on his person which provided his true identity.
A records check revealed Smith had a warrant out for his arrest from the State of Texas for crimes of child abuse, indecency with a child. He was lodged temporarily at the Reedsport Jail and later transferred to the Douglas County Jail. He is being held on the no bail warrant awaiting extradition to Texas.