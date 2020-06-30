EMPIRE — Multiple garbage can fires were lit in the Empire area yesterday morning.
Though it’s been a few years since the Coos Bay Fire Department has seen activity like this, there are no suspects at this time. The public is being asked to report information on the incidents.
According to Coos Bay Fire Chief Mark Anderson, all the fires were lit before 9 a.m. on Monday.
“…Someone was acting badly, whether they were in the wrong mental state or having a bad morning, (the fires) were minor in nature but it is criminal mischief,” he said, adding that there was no significant damage and no injuries.
“…(If) people get away with small things, small things become bigger things,” Anderson said.
To report information on the fires, call the CBFD at 541-269-1191 or the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911.
Anderson issued a reminder for the public to stay safe this upcoming Fourth of July weekend with fireworks and the pandemic restrictions.
“This is an unusual and historically different time and we encourage people to enjoy themselves responsibly,” he said.
