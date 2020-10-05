COOS COUNTY — Recently, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the recovery of a 6-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Utah. The child has been returned to his custodial family, according to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office.
The suspects in the case, 43-year-old Emily Jolley and 56-year-old Bonnie Jackson were arrested and detained at the request of Utah law enforcement authorities pending the issuance of arrest warrants. Since the recovery of he child, Utah has indicated they are unwilling to extradite the suspects, and the issued warrants were restricted to service in Utah only. As a result, both suspects were released from custody, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Further actions or decision will need to be originated from Utah law enforcement, the Sheriff's Office stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In