COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Police Department responded to a call of a stolen vehicle Tuesday.
According to a press release from the department, CBPD got the call at 5:58 p.m. that a subject was following a stolen vehicle near the Englewood District. But before officers arrived, the man who stole the vehicle rammed into the caller’s car and then fled, “almost hitting several other vehicles in the process,” the release said.
Officers found the silver 1997 Honda coupe, but as they tried to conduct a traffic stop the driver tried to elude them. As he tried to drive away, he eventually crashed in the area of South Empire Boulevard and Newmark Avenue.
The driver was Ryan Langenberg, 24, from Coos Bay.
“The scene and investigation was turned over to the Coos County Interagency Crash Team, Oregon State Police and the Coos County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the North Bend Police Department,” the release said.