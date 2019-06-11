HAUSER — The suspect wanted in a Hauser burglary, where $10,000 was stolen over the weekend, has been arrested.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, June 8, deputies were first notified of the burglary on Wildwood Road at 7:59 a.m. where $10,000 in cash and coins were taken from a home.
“When deputies arrived, they discovered someone had broken into the home through an open bathroom window, taken multiple jars filled with coins and a large quantity of cash in the form of two-dollar bills,” the release said. “Deputies checked the wooded area behind the victim’s home after noticing a broken fence board and discovered a bag with several jars of the stolen coins inside.”
After speaking with people in the area, they discovered the suspect offered payment in $2 bills for a ride into North Bend’s downtown area. One of the citizens gave a description to a deputy and a press release was sent to the public immediately through its Facebook page.
“Not long after the press release, the Sheriff’s Office started receiving information identifying the suspect as well as other helpful information,” the release said. “Deputies were able to obtain photographs of the suspect as well as a name, identifying the man as 37 year old Michael W. Jones. Along with other helpful information, deputies also received knowledge of the make and model of (his) vehicle as well as the whereabouts of his vehicle.”
Jones’ vehicle was located unoccupied. Then around 5:30 p.m., deputies were notified of his return by an individual who agreed to call when he came back to his vehicle. When deputies responded, they found him in a nearby field wearing the same hat in the photos obtained during the search.
Jones was detained at the scene.
“(Jones) told deputies he was relieved he was caught,” the release said. “Michael confessed to the crimes in their entirety and told deputies there were more jars of coins in his car along with more $2 bills. (His) car was seized pursuant to a search warrant.”
He was found with the “help from citizens of Coos County,” arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail for burglary in the first degree and aggravated theft in the first degree.