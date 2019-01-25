ROSEBURG — The students who reported a false school threat at JoLane Middle School in Roseburg have been charged.
A Roseburg Police Department press release stated that on Jan. 17, police officers from several agencies responded to the report of a potential shooting threat at JoLane Middle School in Roseburg. Several juveniles who attend the school reported having contact with a female and two males nearby at the school sports track. Those students reported the female was armed with a handgun, the males had rifles and were wearing masks, and stated they were going to conduct a shooting at the school. JoLane, as well as Geneva Academy both placed their campuses on lockout while police checked the area for the potential suspects. Officers from several agencies scoured the school and nearby neighborhoods looking for the potential suspects. After an hour hour, officers learned the allegations were false, and both schools resumed normal activities.
During follow up interviews over the next several days, offiers discovered the the incident was fabricated. There were no firearms and no threats of violence toward the school.
On Thursday two 12-year-old males who made the false report were arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center for disorderly conduct in the first degree. An 11-year-old third suspect was cited and released to his parents on the same charge.