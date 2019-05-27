REEDSPORT — Reedsport police were led on a high speed chase over the weekend that reached speeds of 120 MPH on U.S. Highway 101.
According to a press release from the Reedsport Police Department, officers tried to stop a vehicle speeding south bound along Highway 101 on Saturday at 11:45 p.m. The officer turned on the overhead lights but the vehicle failed to yield.
“(The) officer attempted to overtake the vehicle as speeds reached over 120 mph,” the release said. “The vehicle was able to elude officers after terminating the pursuit due to losing sight of the vehicle and the dangerous speeds.”
However, at 6:30 a.m., Oregon State Police were called out for a motor vehicle accident off Highway 101 and Wildwood Drive.
“The vehicle, which matched the description of the fleeing vehicle, was towed and impounded for evidence,” the release said. “A records check revealed that the vehicle was stolen from a vacation rental in Lincoln City during a burglary.”
Then at 11:30 a.m., OSP made contact with an individual with injuries consistent with being in a motor vehicle crash.
“The subject was detained for further investigation and transported to the Reedsport Jail,” the release said.