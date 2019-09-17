NORTH BEND — A stolen 2003 Porsche was recovered on Monday.
According to a press release from the North Bend Police Department, information came in at 6:39 p.m. of a stolen 2003 Porsche reportedly taken out of Washington State
Officers located the vehicle at City Center Motel on Connecticut Avenue where suspect Edward Jerome Donelan, 22, of Parkland, Wash. was found in room No. 10.
He was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail and initially charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A woman with him was detained but later released pending further investigation.
“During the investigation, evidence of identity theft and forgery was located,” the release said. “Officers executed search warrants for the recovered stolen vehicle and motel room. Further evidence of felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and possession of methamphetamine was located.”
Donelan has not yet been charged with the other crimes and NBPD is continuing the investigation.