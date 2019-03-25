COOS BAY — Squatters set a home ablaze over the weekend.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, a 911 call was made on Saturday at 10:06 p.m. from the Empire District’s North Camman Street.
“Initial reports to the 911 Center were that the caller could hear someone yelling to call the fire department,” the release said.
Fire crews arrived in four minutes to find heavy smoke and some flames coming from the eves of a residence.
“Once additional personnel arrived, crews were able to fully extinguish the fire and check for extension in the home,” the release said.
After looking into what caused the fire, with help from the Coos Bay Police Department, authorities determined it was set after unauthorized individuals in the abandoned home tried to make a small fire in the fireplace. That fireplace didn’t have an operational chimney.
“All of the smoke and a small amount of fire from the fire place traveled unimpeded to the attic space and caught some of the surrounding structure on fire,” the release said. “Damage to the residence from the fire and fire suppression efforts was limited to a small area around the fireplace. The estimated loss to the structure is $2,000.”