COOS COUNTY — A spam caller is posing as Coos County Sheriff’s Office deputies and asking for money.
Deputy Gabriel Fabrizio, public information officer with the CCSO, told The World on Monday that reports of these calls began last week.
“There were 12 of these reports just on Friday,” Fabrizio said. “That isn’t counting those who didn’t call to report, so this person has been busy.”
According to Fabrizio, the caller is pretending to be him or Captain Meade and is telling people they have a warrant for their arrest, have missed a court date or have an outstanding subpoena and need to pay the CCSO or get arrested.
“So far no one has paid anything,” Fabrizio said. “People have been pretty smart, but they are asking people to come to the courthouse on the weekend, meet someone there and pay cash to get out of trouble.”
If this spam call reaches you, Fabrizio advised that you verify the claims by calling dispatch at 541-396-2106.
“Nearly 100 percent of the time there isn’t anything, but people need to verify and give us information to help us catch him,” Fabrizio said. “The public’s help would be greatly appreciated. Hopefully these will stop or we catch him.”