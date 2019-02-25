COOS BAY — Methamphetamine, heroin and firearms were seized last week in Coos Bay.
In a press release from the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team this morning, the SCINT team executed a search warrant on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. The warrant was at the home of William (Billy) Lindsay Sweet, 57, in Coos Bay.
“During execution of the warrant, methamphetamine, heroin, firearms and other items were located inside Sweet’s residence and seized,” the release said. “As a result of the search warrant, William Sweet and Joy Bethany Sims, age 27, also a resident at Sweet’s home, were taken into custody.”
Both Sweet and Sims were transported to the Coos County Jail. Sweet was charged with unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine, while Sims was charged with unlawful possession and delivery of heroin.
“SCINT detectives were assisted by law enforcement officers from the Coos Bay Police Department, North Bend Police Department, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Confederated Tribal Police and Coquille Tribal Police,” the release said.