PORTLAND — The South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team followed an investigation to Portland where an arrest was made last week.
According to a press release from SCINT, the South Coast team worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to execute a search warrant Friday at 6 a.m. The warrant was at the home of Keya Dahlstrom in Portland.
“During the execution of the warrant, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and firearms were located inside the residence,” the release said. “As a result of the search warrant, Keya Dahlstrom was taken into custody on multiple drug and firearms charges.”
SCINT detectives also received assistance from the Portland Police Bureau, Oregon State Police, Coos Bay Police, Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Coquille Tribal Police.