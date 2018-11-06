BANDON — On Monday afternoon, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier released the names of the officers involved in the weekend shooting of Robert Foster.
The six officers are detective Ryan Doyle of the North Bend police department, Officer Justin Gray with the Coquille Police Department, deputies Theran Coleman and Arron Whittenburg with the Coos County Sheriff's office, and troopers Ben Cordes and Shaelon Ross with the Oregon State Police.
Initial interviews have been completed with the officers, all of who are expected to take a leave of absence as the investigation continues, said Frasier over the weekend.
As previously reported by The World, according to the District Attorney, six officers from numerous law enforcement agencies returned fire and struck Robert Charles Foster, 65, who had earlier that day threatened to set off an explosion.
“He was parked in the middle of the field when he called dispatch and told them he had explosives in his truck and that he was going to blow it up and cause damage,” Frasier said after the incident. “We had a veteran negotiator talk with him for several hours to please get out of the car, that he didn’t want to do this, and that we could help.”
“Authorities talked to an acquaintance who had seen him earlier in the day had described to officers that he had several milk jugs full of gasoline,” Frasier said. “He also said he had a blue trash can that had a propane tank in it.”
In the moments leading up to the shooting, Frasier was told by officers that they could see him mouthing, “come and kill me or come and shoot me.” It was later around 4 p.m., in which Foster pointed his gun and fired.
According to the Monday, Nov. 5 press release, Foster’s autopsy is tentatively scheduled for this Thursday.
“Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Coos Bay Police Department,” the release said, which can be done by calling 541-269-8911.