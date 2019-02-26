COOS BAY — After two siblings continued to call 911 to report that the other was “bothering” them, one was arrested on Friday, Feb. 22 for assault.
In a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the assault on Persimmon Lane in Coos Bay at 11:30 p.m.
Before that, the CCSO had responded to the same location for multiple 911 calls throughout the evening, the release said. Those calls were made by Ellen Charloe, 60, and Mary Sonbergh, age not listed, for “bothering” one another, though “the calls were not reporting anything emergent in nature and resulted in the parties being told to separate,” the release said.
After one of the deputies left their house a second time, Sonbergh was allegedly assaulted by her sister, Charloe. After some investigation, a deputy found enough cause to arrest Charloe for Assault IV Domestic, the release said.
Though she was transported to the Coos County Jail, her sister Sonbergh is being referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office for alleged misuse of 911.
“Sonbergh made multiple 911 calls admitting she knew her problem was not an emergency and continued to use 911 after being provided with the non-emergent number for non-emergent complaints,” the release said.