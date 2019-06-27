COOS BAY — A man was arrested over the weekend after doing jumping jacks shirtless in the road.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Libby Lane near Shinglehouse Road on Sunday, June 23 at 10:11 a.m. for a man said to be doing jumping jacks in the road without a shirt.
Deputies located and contacted him, who was identified as Danny J. Thomas, 49, who consented to a search on his person. Deputies found “drug paraphernalia,” the release said.
“This, along with Thomas’ erratic behavior, prompted deputies to contact his probation officer who placed a detainer on him,” the release said.
He was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he is now lodged.