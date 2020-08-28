COOS BAY — On Thursday Aug. 13, at about 7:14 p.m. Coos County Dispatch received a report of a firearm and other items being stolen out of a vehicle parked in the parking area at Winchester Trails, mile post 251 on U.S. Highway 101 in Coos Bay.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects (a male and a female) in the photos who they believe are connected to the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and the theft of multiple items, including a firearm.
If anyone has any information regarding the two individuals or the location of their RV motor home, they are asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.
