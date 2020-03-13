COOS COUNTY -- Due to recent health concerns and mandates regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office will be closed for new Concealed Handgun License applications, Concealed Handgun License renewals, and fingerprinting and the issuance of IDs.
The counter at the Sheriff’s Office will still be open for walk-in traffic, but the office requests that if a matter could be handled by telephone to call. For records and evidence questions call 541-396-7800 or 541-396-7801. The dispatch non-emergency line is 541-396-2106.
This will remain in effect from Monday, March 16, 2020 at 8 a.m. through Friday, March 27, 2020 at 5 p.m.
