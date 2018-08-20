COQUILLE — An anonymous call came in last week that a man named Jesse Charnley was driving with a suspended license.
The call came in around 2:06 p.m., according to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department. A Coquille Police Officer and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and headed to where Charnley was reportedly driving, which was in the vicinity of Milky Way Feed and Farm Supply off Fairview Road.
“The vehicle was located in the area but it was stationary,” the release said, adding that a female driver was inside.
Meanwhile, another vehicle heading in the opposite direction was observed with “a driver matching Charnley’s description,” the release said.
“A deputy was sitting on a nearby BLM road and observed the Ford go by him at a high rate of speed,” the release continued. “The deputy observed the vehicle cross the center line and stopped it for Fail to Drive in Lane. The operator was identified as Jesse Charnley.”
Drug detection K9 “Sophie,” with the Coquille Police Department, and her handler Officer Orrin Wallace did an open air search of Charnley’s car.
“Sophie indicated a positive response for the presence of narcotics,” the release said. “A quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located inside of the vehicle.”
Not only that, but it was discovered that Charnley failed to register as a sex offender since January of 2017 and “again failed to register since he had been arrested for the same offense in July of 2018,” the release said. Charnley was also cited for driving while suspended.
He was arrested for fail to register as a sex offender, while the suspected drugs were forwarded to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for testing by the Coquille Police Department.