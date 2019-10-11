COOS COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies around Coos County arrested seven people on outstanding warrants as part of a countywide saturation patrol Wednesday night.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies teamed up with officers from the Coos Bay Police Department, the North Bend Police Department and Oregon State Police to locate individuals that had warrants and/or were detained through the Coos County Community Corrections.
Approximately 20 residences were visited Wednesday and 60 people were contacted. The saturation included a total of 15 law enforcement officers and six probation and parole officers.
You have free articles remaining.
“The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Coos County Community Corrections, Oregon State Police, Coos Bay Police Department and the North Bend Police Department for their continued teamwork effort to keep the community safe,” said the press release.
The following individuals were arrested as a part of Wednesday’s saturation:
- Darci Tymn, 31, for two outstanding warrants
- Amanda Pence, 32, for a probation violation
- Donald Bignell, 25, for parole violation and probable cause determined by Coos Bay police
- Janet Austin-Lincoln, 39, for probation violation
- Garnet Stewart-Gebhart, 46, for probation violation
- Tina Schmidt, 39, for a warrant
- Jacob Rhyner, 26, for multiple warrants