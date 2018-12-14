COOS COUNTY — A possible disbandment of the county’s South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team is on the horizon due lack of funding and personnel.
According to a press release by Coos County Commissioners on Friday morning, law enforcement officials met with commissioners earlier this morning at the county courthouse to discuss the team's future.
Currently, the SCINT team is comprised of two officers and an office manager. At one point, the team had as many as 15 officers, according to the press release.
Federal and state grant cutbacks, as well as lack of federal timber receipts, were cited for the decrease in funding. The SCINT team focuses on criminal narcotic investigations and its prosecution. It works primarily with gathering and sharing information on illegal drug activities.
Nothing has been decided as of yet. According to the press release, law enforcement agencies will report back to their respective city councils on possible funding for the program and will meet again Feb. 27 with a final decision.
“While everyone agreed that there is a substantial need for the SCINT team, no agency has the funding nor the personnel to assign to the SCINT team,” the release said.
Coos Bay, North Bend, Coquille, Gold Beach, Brookings police departments, as well as Oregon State Police, Coquille Tribal Police, Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Curry County Sheriff’s Office were all in attendance at Friday’s meeting.