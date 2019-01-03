COOS BAY — The South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team is requesting assistance of the public in locating Randolph Neal Rossback, 60, of Coos Bay. According a press release from the North Bend Police Department, Rossback is the subject of several arrest warrants related to the possession, manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine.
Rossback is a 6-foot, 3-inch white male weighing 195 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes, and is known to frequent the Green Acers area of Coos Bay.
Anyone with information regarding Rossback’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666. A cash reward of $500 is being offered for information leading to Rossback’s arrest.