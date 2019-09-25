COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioners last week approved an intergovernmental agreement between the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team and Curry County to continue to provide its services.
SCINT director Cpt. Cal Mitts, of the Coos Bay Police Department, informed commissioners at last Tuesday’s board meeting of the contract which he added would grant them an additional $25,000 toward SCINT operations.
The department, which has suffered in the past with reduced funding and personnel, has steadily worked over the past 10 months to increase its membership and funding to continue to work throughout the South Coast.
SCINT, which saw an increase to its budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, provides its services to Coos, Curry and western Douglas counties. In February, an officer from the Coquille Tribal Police joined the team to assist with its understaffing, which at the time included four members.
The agreement with Curry County is effective from now until June 2020. The commissioners voted unanimously to sign and approve the contract. SCINT works year-round on a number of operations to cut down on illegal drug activity in the hopes of making the community drug free.