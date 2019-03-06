ROSEBURG — A Roseburg man was arrested after committing multiple burglaries and thefts throughout Douglas County.
A Douglas County Sheriff's Office press release revealed that on March 4 a deputy took a report of stolen vehicles and heavy equipment from Umpqua Aggregate Resources in Roseburg. The theft included two Dodge Ram pickups, a 30-foot trailer, an excavator, a track loader and several tools. The theft totaled $235,167. The business owner posted information on Facebook regarding the theft and later received a tip regarding the location of the property.
Deputies followed up on the tip and responded to the area of Cooper Creek Reservoir in Sutherlin, where most of the stolen property from Umpqua Aggregate Resources was recovered.
While deputies were recovering the property, an Oregon State Trooper located Donovan Joseph Spontini, 24, driving one of the stolen Dodge pickups. Spontini was taken into custody. Evidence and property of burglaries from K&R Drive-In and Douglas Forest Protective Association were located inside the pickup.
Spontini was charged with five counts of felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony criminal trespass in the first degree, felony criminal mischief in the first degree, felony aggravated theft in the first degree, felony forgery in the first degree, and a felony arrest warrant.