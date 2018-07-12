POWERS — The Powers Police Department arrested two individuals after they attempted an attack on its police chief last Saturday at the Powers County Park.
On his way to another call, Powers Police Chief Robert Baker, said he saw a group of people circled around two individuals who appeared to be fighting. The group had moved from the park into the middle of Powers Highway.
According to a press release by the Powers Police Department, Baker had ordered the two men to stop and when they didn’t he proceeded to intervene. The two men included 21-year-old Noah Ketchem, of Coos Bay, and a 16-year-old teen from Coquille. Baker said once he attempted to detain both individuals, Ketchem threw a punch at him and soon after the teen also attacked him.
The struggle lasted about four minutes, said Baker. With the assistance of a few bystanders, Baker said he was able to regain control and arrest both individuals.
“One of the bystanders had tackled Ketchem and was helped by others to hold him down while I handcuffed the juvenile,” said Baker. “I definitely had my hands full and I couldn’t have done it without the help of the citizens there.”
Ketchem was taken to Coos County Jail on a number of charges including aggravated harassment, resisting arrest, attempted assault on a peace officer and a probation violation. The Coquille teen was taken to a juvenile detention center in Roseburg and was charged with attempted assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He was also cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol.
A motive was not released as to what lead up to the fight between the two individuals involved nor a reason on the attack of the police chief. The Myrtle Point Police Department, Coos County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police were on scene to assist.