Three Reedsport residents were arrested following a theft investigation.
On Saturday, Feb. 20, deputies assigned to dunes patrol took a report that a vehicle had been broken into at the second beach parking lot in Winchester Bay. Similar reports had been received over the past week.
Through their investigation, deputies obtained information on a suspect vehicle and were able to locate it at a residence in the 400 block of Camellia Court in Reedsport. Once there, two suspects, Douglas Michael Grable and Ashley Marie Shaw, were taken into custody and some stolen property was recovered.
It was further learned that some of the property had been sold in exchange for drugs. Deputies contacted David Allen Taylor and took him into custody for possessing stolen property. Additionally, Taylor was found to be in possession of 14.2 grams of methamphetamine and 1.2 grams of heroin.
The three were transported to the Douglas County Jail where they were lodged on the following charges:
Grable: Three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of theft in the first degree, three counts of criminal mischief in the 2nd Degree, two counts of driving while suspended – misdemeanor and Conspiracy
Shaw: three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of theft in the first degree, three counts of criminal mischief in the second degree and conspiracy
Taylor: possession of stolen property in the first degree, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of heroin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In