Oct. 3

12:40 a.m. Suspicious activity in 100 block of North 12th Street

1:45 p.m. Harassment at Lions Park

5:12 p.m. Theft in 400 block of Providence Drive

7:11 p.m. Suspicious activity in 900 block of Laurel Avenue

8:50 p.m. Criminal Mischief at Ranch Road and Forest Hills

Oct. 2

12:34 a.m. Suspicious activity at Dollar General

5:16 p.m. Theft at Kel-Cee Ace hardware

6:52 p.m. Injury accident at 19th Street and Winchester Avenue

