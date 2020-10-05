Oct. 3
12:40 a.m. Suspicious activity in 100 block of North 12th Street
1:45 p.m. Harassment at Lions Park
5:12 p.m. Theft in 400 block of Providence Drive
7:11 p.m. Suspicious activity in 900 block of Laurel Avenue
8:50 p.m. Criminal Mischief at Ranch Road and Forest Hills
Oct. 2
12:34 a.m. Suspicious activity at Dollar General
5:16 p.m. Theft at Kel-Cee Ace hardware
6:52 p.m. Injury accident at 19th Street and Winchester Avenue
