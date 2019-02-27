REEDSPORT — A Reedsport man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for shooting his stepson in the shoulder with a small caliber handgun following an argument.
According to a press release by the Reedsport Police Department, officers responded to a report of two men fighting at a residence on Hawthorne Avenue.
David Fickle, 63, had gotten into an argument with his 38-year-old stepson who later allegedly threatened Fickle with physical assault. Fickle grabbed his handgun and shot his stepson one time.
“The victim was transported to Lower Umpqua Hospital and underwent emergency surgery,” said the press release. “He was later transported to the hospital in Eugene.”
Fickle has been charged with assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon. He was taken to the Reedsport Jail and is currently awaiting a transfer to the Douglas County Jail.