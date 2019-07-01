COOS BAY — The Coos County Parks Department is reminding the public that mandatory quiet time in the parks starts at 10 p.m.
In a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, there was a recent incident cited that disrupted “the enjoyment of Coos County Parks and worried a number of campers. The incident was caused by individuals who chose to disregard Coos County Park rules and policies.”
Violations of these rules may result in exclusion from these parks for up to three years, the release said.
“The county wishes to ensure the public that it is committed to the County Parks being both individually and family friendly,” the release said. “As such, the county is committed to making the park rules readily available and enforcing those rules and regulations in order to ensure the enjoyment of County Parks by all citizens.”
The Parks Department is providing additional training to county employees to continue enforcing these rules.