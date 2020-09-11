Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Sept. 9

6:04 p.m. Burn complaint in 1000 block of First Avenue

Sept. 5

1:51 a.m. Suspicious conditions in Orchard Park

Sept. 1

2:29 p.m. Disturbance in 400 block of South Second Avenue

Aug. 29

9:48 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 1000 block of H Avenue

Aug. 28

7:11 p.m. Burglary at Third Avenue and Spruce Street

7:48 p.m. Theft in 500 block of South Second Ave

7:49 p.m. Theft in 400 block of South Second Ave

7:59 p.m. Menacing in 100 block of Fir Street

