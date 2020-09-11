Sept. 9
6:04 p.m. Burn complaint in 1000 block of First Avenue
Sept. 5
1:51 a.m. Suspicious conditions in Orchard Park
Sept. 1
2:29 p.m. Disturbance in 400 block of South Second Avenue
Aug. 29
9:48 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 1000 block of H Avenue
Aug. 28
7:11 p.m. Burglary at Third Avenue and Spruce Street
7:48 p.m. Theft in 500 block of South Second Ave
7:49 p.m. Theft in 400 block of South Second Ave
7:59 p.m. Menacing in 100 block of Fir Street
