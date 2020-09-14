Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Sept. 13

2:58 p.m. Disturbance in the 400 block of Second Avenue. Cameron Nightingale, 36 of Powers, arrested following struggle with police on suspicion of trespass, resisting arrest, felony assault of a peace officer and escape. Officer treated at and released from Coquille Valley Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Nightingale booked in Coos County Jail.

11:01 p.m. Shots fired near Avenue H and Myrtle Avenue. Police responded but found nothing of substance, and received several other calls the following day.

Sept. 9

6:04 p.m. Burn complaint in 1000 block of First Avenue

Sept. 5

1:51 a.m. Suspicious conditions in Orchard Park

Sept. 1

2:29 p.m. Disturbance in 400 block of South Second Avenue

