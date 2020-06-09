Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Powers Police Log

Wednesday, May 27

At 5:01 p.m. on Kings Street, criminal mischief was handled.

At 6:14 p.m. on Johnson Mountain Road and South Powers Road, an accident was reported.

Friday, May 29

At 10:39 a.m. on Salmon Creek Road, a disturbance was reported.

At 3:33 p.m. on South Powers Road, a suspicious vehicle was reported.

At 10:47 p.m. on First Avenue and Poplar Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.  

Thursday, June 2

At 4:20 p.m. at Orchard Park, a security check was handled.

Wednesday, June 3

At 3:22 p.m. at China Flat Campground, a follow-up report was handled.

Friday, June 5

At 8:06 a.m. on South Second Avenue, an intoxicated subject was handled.

Saturday, June 6

At 11:41 a.m. in the Powers area, a suspicious subject was reported.

At 4:45 p.m. on A Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments