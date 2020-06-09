Powers Police Log
Wednesday, May 27
At 5:01 p.m. on Kings Street, criminal mischief was handled.
At 6:14 p.m. on Johnson Mountain Road and South Powers Road, an accident was reported.
Friday, May 29
At 10:39 a.m. on Salmon Creek Road, a disturbance was reported.
At 3:33 p.m. on South Powers Road, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
At 10:47 p.m. on First Avenue and Poplar Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.
Thursday, June 2
At 4:20 p.m. at Orchard Park, a security check was handled.
Wednesday, June 3
At 3:22 p.m. at China Flat Campground, a follow-up report was handled.
Friday, June 5
At 8:06 a.m. on South Second Avenue, an intoxicated subject was handled.
Saturday, June 6
At 11:41 a.m. in the Powers area, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 4:45 p.m. on A Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
