Powers Police Log

Saturday, April 25

At 12:57 a.m. on Kings Street, a medical call was handled.

At 2:13 a.m. on Oak Drive, an illegal camp was reported.

Sunday, April 26

At 3:50 a.m. on Johnson Mountain Road, a security check was handled.

At 3:58 a.m. on South Powers Road and Johnson Mountain Road, a suspicious vehicle was handled.

At 5:04 a.m. on Hemlock Street and Fourth Avenue, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

At 5:27 a.m. on East Cedar Place, a security check was handled.

At 6:02 a.m. on South Second Avenue, an animal at large was handled.

At 6:44 a.m. on West Cedar Street, a warning was issued to a subject stopped for a pedestrian violation as well as a report was taken of two subjects refusing to comply with commands and interfering with an officer.

At 3:22 p.m. on West Birch Street, a harassment was handled.

At 3:26 p.m. on A Avenue and Britch Street, a parking compliant was handled.

