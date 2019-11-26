{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Nov. 15

At 4:38 p.m., an animal complaint was reported.

Saturday, Nov. 16

At 9:24 a.m., traffic stop.

At 9:49 a.m., security check.

At 4:07 p.m., an animal at large was reported.

Sunday, Nov. 17

At 9:39 p.m., a theft was reported.

At 10: 01 p.m., stolen property was recovered.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

At 2:34 p.m., a hit and run was reported.

At 2:54 p.m., traffic stop.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

At 1:08 p.m., warrant service.

Thursday, Nov. 21

At 12:55 p.m., security check.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

