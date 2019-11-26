Friday, Nov. 15
At 4:38 p.m., an animal complaint was reported.
Saturday, Nov. 16
At 9:24 a.m., traffic stop.
At 9:49 a.m., security check.
At 4:07 p.m., an animal at large was reported.
Sunday, Nov. 17
At 9:39 p.m., a theft was reported.
At 10: 01 p.m., stolen property was recovered.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
At 2:34 p.m., a hit and run was reported.
At 2:54 p.m., traffic stop.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
At 1:08 p.m., warrant service.
Thursday, Nov. 21
At 12:55 p.m., security check.