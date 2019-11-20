{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Nov. 8

At 10:18 a.m., parking complaint.

At 3:30 p.m., report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle within the city limits of Powers.

At 4:32 p.m., security check.

At 6:19 p.m., security check.

At 6:45 p.m., suspicious vehicle reported.

At 9:18 p.m., traffic stop.

At 9:27 p.m., traffic stop.

Saturday, Nov. 9

At 4:14 p.m., security check.

At 6:13 p.m., transport service conducted by Powers police.

At 6:42 p.m., security check.

Monday, Nov. 11

At 5:54 p.m., responded to a report of a deceased subject.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

At 10:02 a.m., responded to a report of harassment.

At 3:15 p.m., Powers police responded to a report of rape.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

At 3:58 p.m., security check.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

At 12:24 p.m., civil service request.

At 1:21 p.m., civil service request.

At 1:24 p.m., public assistance provided.

At 2:49 p.m., follow up conducted.

At 4:14 p.m., security check.

Thursday, Nov. 14

At 10:29 a.m., follow up conducted.

At 1:31 p.m., security check.

At 3:45 p.m., security check.

Friday, Nov. 15

At 9:24 a.m., follow up conducted.

At 11:52 a.m., downed traffic sign reported.

At 1:42 p.m., code violation reported.

At 1:56 p.m., code violation reported.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags