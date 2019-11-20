Friday, Nov. 8
At 10:18 a.m., parking complaint.
At 3:30 p.m., report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle within the city limits of Powers.
At 4:32 p.m., security check.
At 6:19 p.m., security check.
At 6:45 p.m., suspicious vehicle reported.
At 9:18 p.m., traffic stop.
At 9:27 p.m., traffic stop.
Saturday, Nov. 9
At 4:14 p.m., security check.
At 6:13 p.m., transport service conducted by Powers police.
At 6:42 p.m., security check.
Monday, Nov. 11
At 5:54 p.m., responded to a report of a deceased subject.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
At 10:02 a.m., responded to a report of harassment.
At 3:15 p.m., Powers police responded to a report of rape.
At 3:58 p.m., security check.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
At 12:24 p.m., civil service request.
At 1:21 p.m., civil service request.
At 1:24 p.m., public assistance provided.
At 2:49 p.m., follow up conducted.
At 4:14 p.m., security check.
Thursday, Nov. 14
At 10:29 a.m., follow up conducted.
At 1:31 p.m., security check.
At 3:45 p.m., security check.
Friday, Nov. 15
At 9:24 a.m., follow up conducted.
At 11:52 a.m., downed traffic sign reported.
At 1:42 p.m., code violation reported.
At 1:56 p.m., code violation reported.