POWERS — On Saturday, Aug. 8, at approximately 5:13 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to 150 Fig St. in Powers for a report of a domestic disturbance involving an armed male subject who was allegedly threatening his wife, according to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office.
As a result of the investigation, 56-year-old Philip Sullivan was arrested and charged with one count of menacing (domestic). Sullivan was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked and lodged, stated the release.
