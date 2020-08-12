Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

POWERS — On Saturday, Aug. 8, at approximately 5:13 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to 150 Fig St. in Powers for a report of a domestic disturbance involving an armed male subject who was allegedly threatening his wife, according to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office.

As a result of the investigation, 56-year-old Philip Sullivan was arrested and charged with one count of menacing (domestic). Sullivan was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked and lodged, stated the release.

