POWERS — An arson investigation in Powers last week led police to arrest a man who they say committed several other crimes in the area.
According to a press release from the Powers Police Department, at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, Powers Fire and Police Departments responded to a fully involved house fire on the 400 block of First Avenue.
The house suffered severe damage and was ruled to be a total loss by local emergency officials.
Shortly after the incident, Powers Police Chief Kevin Macho said its department launched a joint investigation into the fire and enlisted assistance from the Oregon State Police Arson Investigation Unit.
Investigative efforts led police to Cameron W. Nightingale, 36, who was allegedly involved in the house fire last week as well as two additional fire cases and four additional vandalism cases as well as car prowl case.
Nightingale, of Powers, was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail on a number of charges which include three counts of Reckless Burning, five counts of Criminal Mischief, one count of Criminal Trespass 1, one count of Criminal Trespass 2 and one count of Theft 3.
The Powers Police Department, which has employed former police Chief Rhett Davis as a part-time officer, worked really well with OSP in identifying Nightingale and uncovering additional cases, said Macho.
“The two did a ton of boots on the ground investigative work and by the time the day was over they actually cleared several other additional cases,” he said.
Macho, who was sworn in as the new Powers police chief on March 30, said he intends on growing the historically one person police department in Powers to include additional officers, volunteers and staff.
Currently, the department is working on bringing in three volunteer administrators and two additional reserve officers to begin work as early as next week.
In addition to thanking local emergency personnel and authorities, Macho also thanked the citizens of Powers for their continued support as well the Powers City Council in welcoming him into the community.
In the next coming weeks, Macho said he will continue to work on strengthening communication between the department and citizens as well as building its community policing program as a way to bring the community and department together as one.
