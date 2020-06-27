Port Orford man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Christopher Sypher

 Contributed photo

PORT ORFORD — A Port Orford man has been arrested following an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse.

According to a press release from the office of Curry County Sheriff John Ward, on Thursday, June 25, after a lengthy investigation by the Sheriff’s Office aided by the Oregon Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce and the FBI, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Alan Sypher, 48, following a search warrant executed at his home.

Sypher was transported to and lodged in the Curry County Jail and is currently charged with 15 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the 1st degree, and five counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the 2nd degree.

All information was provided to the Curry County District Attorney and more charges are expected as additional evidence is analyzed, according to the release.

