COOS BAY — Police are still urging the public to provide information regarding a video of a man being harassing in the Empire area on June 23.
“On June 27 … the Coos Bay Police Department released a press release detailing an incident that occurred in the Empire area on (June 23),” read a release from CBPD on Wednesday afternoon. “The press release provided information about an incident involving a disturbing video of a male subject being harassed and followed by other subjects. At the time of the press release, (CBPD) urged anyone with additional information to contact them.”
According to Wednesday’s press release, officers continued their investigation by checking surveillance videos from businesses and interviewing citizens who may have witnessed the incident.
Then on June 30 at 1 p.m., CBPD dispatch received a call from a male subject who stated he filmed the video of the incident and requested to speak with an officer.
“A Coos Bay Officer responded to his location and the subject provided his account of the incident,” the release said. “During the interview, he explained that no one was physically assaulted and that no physical contact was made between any of the subjects. During the time of the interview, he wasn’t able to provide the officer with any additional names of the others involved.”
But with additional information provided by witnesses and through video surveillance, “officers believe they have identified two additional involved subjects, whom they are attempting to locate for their statements. At this time, the incident is still under investigation.”
CBPD is still asking anyone with further information about the incident to call the department at 541-296-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
