ROSEBURG — A Roseburg man has been arrested following a two-week standoff with law enforcement.
A press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office revealed that on March 4 Douglas County Circuit Court issued a court order mandating 42 year-old Stephen Adam Cain to turn over custody of his 3-year-old daughter to law enforcement. Cain refused to allow the order to be served or to comply with the order, barricading himself inside his home in the 100 block of Willamina Court, in Roseburg, and holding his daughter captive. Cain made statements and threats against law enforcement should they attempt to force entry into the home to enforce the order. At no point did law enforcement deem Cain to be an imminent threat to citizens or neighbors.
Negotiators attempted to work with Cain to submit and turn the child over to authorities. During the course of a two-week period, negotiators continued speaking with Cain to reach a peaceful resolution.
On March 18, at approximately 5 p.m., Cain agreed to comply with a plan to surrender and release his daughter. Cain was taken into custody by law enforcement without incident.
He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on for felony arrest warrant-custodial interference and obstructing governmental or judicial administration.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, Douglas County District Attorney's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.