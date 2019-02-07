COOS BAY — Authorities are currently looking for a man who they said attempted to rob a gold dealer Thursday at gunpoint in the parking lot of Cranberry Sweets in Coos Bay.
According to the Coos Bay Police Department, Sgt. Hugo Hatzel, officers responded to a call made by Mark Dixon, of Goldfinger Gold and Silver, at approximately 2:11 p.m. who said a man walked up to his vehicle and pulled out a small caliber handgun.
“I was meeting him to look at a Canadian coin he called me about to see if it was real or not,” Dixon said. “He initially came up to the passenger side and tried to open the door and I shook my head no and signaled him over to my side. He then pulled out a gun and said, ‘Give me all your [obscenity]!’”
Dixon said he immediately put his vehicle into drive and sped off.
According to Hatzel, the man was seen last running into a nearby neighborhood toward Schoneman Avenue in the Empire District. The Coos County Sheriff's Office K-9 Odin was called to the scene to assist as well as the North Bend Police Department and Oregon State Police.
Dixon described the man to be a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans. He believes the man to be around 25 years old with blonde, dirty brown short hair. He also said he had tattoos around his neck.
The search is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Coos Bay Police at 541-269-8911.