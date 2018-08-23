COQUILLE POLICE LOG
On Wednesday, August 22 at 10:01 p.m. a call was received about criminal trespass at 155 East 1st Street.
COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Wednesday, August 22 at 10:30 a.m., at Southwest Grahams Ferry Road Randi Pittman, 39, was arrested by the Coos Bay Police Department for warrant violation by Coffee Creek Correctional Facility. His charges include robbery 2 and 3 as well as assault 3 and theft 2.
On Wednesday, August 22 at 11:30 a.m., Coos Bay Police Department followed up with reports of a purse theft and arrested Nichole Stewart, 39, and Sean Laich, 44, at Pedway in downtown Coos Bay. The two were taken to the Coos County Jail and charged with theft.
On Wednesday, August 22 at 11:43 a.m., on South 2nd Street Jemila Aseere, 36, was arrested for a hit and run accident.
On Wednesday, August 22 at 12:37 p.m., at Newmark Avenue the Coos Bay Police Department responded to a dispute of a man threatening a female with a knife. Officers arrested Hector Gonzalez, 31, on menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another. He was taken to Coos County Jail.
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
On Wednesday, August 22 at 5:43 a.m., on Broadway Avenue the North Bend Police Department responded to multiple reports of a smashed glass door. A report was taken for attempted theft, burglary 2 and criminal mischief 2.
On Wednesday, August 22 at 10:36 a.m., at Pony Creek reports of a female transient yelling and screaming came in. The woman was also described to be swimming a bat at signs and bushes. NBPD responded and checked the nearby area.
On Wednesday, August 22 at 2:16 p.m., on Broadway Avenue Shannon Strong, 39, was arrested for criminal trespass. She was in front of a store scaring incoming customers.