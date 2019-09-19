NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Traffic Stop
At 7:45 a.m., a driver was stopped after failure to stop for bus safety lights.
Disorderly Conduct
At 10:13 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a 911 report came in of a female pulling her pants down outside of Yeongs. An officer contacted the female who advised she has two pairs of pants on and was taking one off, though the second pair did come down a little bit but was unintentional. The female was warned of complaint.
Criminal Trespass
At 10:28 a.m. on West Airport Way, the airport requested a subject be trespassed. The subject was contacted and agreed to leave.
At 12:38 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, the Pony Village Mall security reported a female who was trespassed on the property being disruptive. The caller wanted her cited. Carin Shanks, 63, was issued a citation for criminal trespass 2.
Theft
At 12:04 p.m. on McKinley Street, a subject reported his firearm missing. An officer took the report.
Accident
At 12:16 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and Newmark Street, a three vehicle accident occurred with a 2008 Dodge operated by 59-year-old of Coos Bay, a 2001 Dodge van operated by 45-year-old of Coos Bay, and a 2016 Dodge van operated by a 35-year-old from Coos Bay. There were no injuries and no citations.
At 3:31 p.m. on Vermont Avenue and Harrison Avenue, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a 79-year-old from Coos Bay driving a 1992 Ford and a 35-year-old from North Bend driving a 2007 Chevy. A report was taken.
Lost property
At 12:31 p.m. on Maple Street, a lost gun was reported.
Juvenile Problem
At 1:37 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, a fight between juveniles was reported.
Animal Complaint
At 4:16 p.m. on Ash Court, a complaint was made regarding a neighbor feeding raccoons that killed their chickens.