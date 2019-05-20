{{featured_button_text}}

COQUILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, May 16

Community Policing

At 12:5 p.m. on West Central Boulevard, officers with the department conducted ALICE training.

Accident

At 3:33 p.m. on West Central Boulevard, an accident was reported.

Suicidal Subject

At 11:03 p.m. on North Baxter Street, officers responded to a call of a suicidal subject.

Friday, May 17

Deceased Subject

At 2:29 p.m. on South Cedar Street, a deceased subject was reported.

Burglary

At 6:24 p.m. on North Folsom Street, it was reported that there had been a burglary in the garage.

At 7:32 p.m. on North Collier Street, a burglary was reported.

Animal Complaint

At 8:45 p.m. on 1st Street and Folsom Street, someone reported being attacked by a dog at large.

Saturday, May 18

Suspicious Subject

At 3:20 a.m. on Shelley Road, a suspicious subject was reported possibly getting into vehicles in the parking lot.

Theft

At 7:28 a.m. on South 4th Street, there was a theft of bark mulch from in front of Bi-Mart.

Suicidal Subject

At 10:44 a.m. on the 200 block of North Cammann in Coos Bay, Coquille Police assisted Coos Bay Police with the location of a suicidal subject.

