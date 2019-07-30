NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Monday, July 29
Code Violation
At 11:27 a.m. on Ash Street and Montana Avenue, a complaint was made of people living in a motorhome parked at the location since Friday and of suspicious activity. An officer contacted the subject connected to the trailer and warned, referencing city ordinance violation. They agreed to move it onto her property. The officer checked back and advised it had been moved.
Animal at Large
At 12:17 p.m. on Madrona Court, a dog reportedly charged a neighbor. Officers responded and the dog was returned to owner with a warning issued for city ordinance violation.
Criminal Trespass
At 12:21 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report of a break-in was made to storage containers on property. The caller turned in found syringes from this incident.
Civil Problem
At 1:04 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report from a business trying make change at a gas station claimed the attendant kept a $50 bill. An officer responded and contacted both parties and heard conflicting stories. The restaurant who the $50 belonged to will handle it in-house.
Warrant Service
At 5:22 p.m. on California Avenue, the Coos Bay Police Department served a North Bend Police Department warrant for Joshua Michael Mote, 37, of Coos Bay for the charge of harassment.