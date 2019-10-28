NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday, Oct. 27
Disturbance
At 5:53 a.m. on Everett Avenue, it was reported that a woman refused to give his key back and officers responded. The subjects agreed to separate and returned each of their belongings.
Arrest
At 10 a.m. on Empire Boulevard, Coos Bay Police located a wanted subject on a North Bend Police case. Josh Lincoln, 30, was arrested on charges of forgery 1, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal trespass 2 and theft 3. The suspect was transported to Coos County Jail.
Criminal Trespass
At 12:32 p.m. on Inland Drive, an apartment manager requested a subject who keeps coming back when asked to leave be trespassed. The subject fled on foot. An officer searched the surrounding area and found the subject and issued a trespass. Coos Bay Police were advised the subject is located in reference to a welfare check request.
Disorderly Conduct
At 1:39 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue, a report was made of a disorderly male outside location. Officers contacted him and warned him for behavior.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Arrest
At 1:45 a.m. on Vista Drive and Edgewood Drive, Connie Cozad, 36, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of probation violation.
At 9:27 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Joshua Thompson, 28, was arrested and transported to Coos County Jail on an Oregon State Patrol Board warrant for parole violation.
Disturbance
At 10:49 a.m. on 11th Court, it was reported that a male and female were arguing. A neighbor could also hear a child. Officers responded and contacted the resident. The female had already departed. It was verbal only. The male was instructed to contact attorney regarding legal concerns.
Parking Complaint
At 1:08 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a disabled person was unable to enter their vehicle due to a car parked too close in a restricted area. North Bend Police tried to call the owner but there was no answer and no voicemail. The owner came out to vehicle prior to tow and moved the vehicle. The unidentified 48-year-old vehicle owner was charged with unlawful parking in space reserved for persons with disabilities.
Friday, Oct. 25
Arrest
At 7:55 a.m. on Meade Avenue, David A. Triquart, 51, from Myrtle Point was arrested after a neighbor reported suspicious subject on the property next door. Triquart was issued a permanent trespass. The property owner did not wish to pursue charges.
At 10:04 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, the manager from Safeway reported a theft. Officers made contact with suspect and arrested John Boyett, 26, on charges of criminal trespass 1 and theft 3 and will refer for possession of meth, heroin and theft of mislaid property. The subject was transported to Coos County Jail.
At 10:32 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, the manager from Safeway reported a theft. Terry Thurman, 29, was arrested on charges of theft 3 and criminal trespass 1.
Narcotics Investigation
At 2:07 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, Security from the Mill Casino and Hotel had video of someone dropping meth. Officers made contact with the suspect and the officer is referring it to the district attorney for possession of meth 1.
Follow Up
At 3:13 p.m., an officer assisted DHS with an interview of a 15-year-old who had unwanted sexual contact with adult male. DHS is advising North Bend Police with all details and will set up for the Kid’s HOPE Center to do an interview. The officer is briefing detectives on the case. There is no immediate danger at this time.